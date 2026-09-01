Bosque Bar in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular open‑air night bar in Rio de Janeiro, located on the grounds of the Jockey Club in the prestigious Gavea district. In the evening, the place operates as a gastrobar, and at night it turns into a lively dance floor with DJs, live performances, and a good sound system.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Parking
Contacts
Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22431-008
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday 20:00 - 04:00
Friday 20:00 - 04:00
Saturday 20:00 - 04:00
Sunday 19:00 - 02:00