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Bosque Bar in Rio de Janeiro

Bosque Bar

About

A popular open‑air night bar in Rio de Janeiro, located on the grounds of the Jockey Club in the prestigious Gavea district. In the evening, the place operates as a gastrobar, and at night it turns into a lively dance floor with DJs, live performances, and a good sound system.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Parking

Contacts

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22431-008
www.barbosquebar.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday 20:00 - 04:00
Friday 20:00 - 04:00
Saturday 20:00 - 04:00
Sunday 19:00 - 02:00