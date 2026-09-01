Bossa Lounge in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular panoramic bar on the roof of the PortoBay Rio de Janeiro hotel, right by Copacabana Beach. The name is also often associated with relaxing music collections in the bossa nova and lounge style.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
R. Domingos Ferreira, 215 - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22050-011
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:30 - 17:00
Tuesday 11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 11:30 - 01:00
Thursday 11:30 - 01:00
Friday 11:30 - 01:00
Saturday 11:30 - 01:00
Sunday 11:30 - 00:00