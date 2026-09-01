Blue Note Rio in Rio de Janeiro
About
The official branch of the legendary New York jazz club Blue Note, located in the heart of Rio de Janeiro’s South Zone, right opposite the famous Copacabana Beach. The club combines a world‑class concert venue, a premium cuisine restaurant, a signature bar, and a cozy lounge area.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Valet parking
Full bar
Contacts
Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday 17:00 - 00:30
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 01:30