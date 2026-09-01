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Blue Note Rio in Rio de Janeiro

Blue Note Rio

About

The official branch of the legendary New York jazz club Blue Note, located in the heart of Rio de Janeiro’s South Zone, right opposite the famous Copacabana Beach. The club combines a world‑class concert venue, a premium cuisine restaurant, a signature bar, and a cozy lounge area.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Valet parking
Full bar

Contacts

Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001
+5521967752100
www.bluenoterio.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday 17:00 - 00:30
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 01:30