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Vizta Rooftop Bar in Rio de Janeiro

Vizta Rooftop Bar

About

A stylish bar and restaurant on the rooftop of the Grand Mercure Copacabana hotel in Rio de Janeiro. It offers a panoramic view of the famous Copacabana Beach, signature cocktails, and dishes of Brazilian and fine cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Av. Atlântica, 3716 - 12º andar - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22070-001
+552135455400
www.instagram.com/viztarooftop

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00