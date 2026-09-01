Vizta Rooftop Bar in Rio de Janeiro
About
A stylish bar and restaurant on the rooftop of the Grand Mercure Copacabana hotel in Rio de Janeiro. It offers a panoramic view of the famous Copacabana Beach, signature cocktails, and dishes of Brazilian and fine cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Av. Atlântica, 3716 - 12º andar - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22070-001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00