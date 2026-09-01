Vitrinni Lounge Beer in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular and sophisticated nightclub in Rio de Janeiro, located in the prestigious Barra da Tijuca district. The club caters to both locals and tourists, offering a vibrant nightlife with VIP zones, DJ performances, and themed parties.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Seating
Contacts
Av. Armando Lombardi, 421 - Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22640-020
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 23:00 - 05:00
Thursday 22:00 - 05:00
Friday 22:00 - 05:00
Saturday 22:00 - 05:00
Sunday 22:00 - 05:00