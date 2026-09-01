Katete Palace in Rio de Janeiro
About
Originally built between 1858 and 1867 as a private residence for Baron Nova‑Friburgo. Later, at the end of the 19th century, after reconstruction under the supervision of architect Aaron Reis, the palace became a government building. Important events took place here: the declaration of wars, official receptions, and also the suicide of President Getúlio Vargas.
Contacts
R. do Catete, 153 - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22220-000
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 11:00 - 16:30
Thursday 11:00 - 16:30
Friday 11:00 - 16:30
Saturday 11:00 - 16:30
Sunday 11:00 - 16:30