We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Katete Palace in Rio de Janeiro

Katete Palace

About

Originally built between 1858 and 1867 as a private residence for Baron Nova‑Friburgo. Later, at the end of the 19th century, after reconstruction under the supervision of architect Aaron Reis, the palace became a government building. Important events took place here: the declaration of wars, official receptions, and also the suicide of President Getúlio Vargas.

Contacts

R. do Catete, 153 - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22220-000
+552121270324
museudarepublica.museus.gov.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 11:00 - 16:30
Thursday 11:00 - 16:30
Friday 11:00 - 16:30
Saturday 11:00 - 16:30
Sunday 11:00 - 16:30