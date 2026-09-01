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National Museum of Fine Arts in Rio de Janeiro

National Museum of Fine Arts

About

This is one of the most important collections of Brazilian art. The collection of paintings and sculptures from the 19th century is particularly rich. The holdings comprise about 20,000 works: paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints — by both Brazilian and foreign artists (from the Middle Ages to the present day). There are also collections of decorative and applied arts, furniture, and folk and African art.

Contacts

Av. Rio Branco, 199 - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20040-008
+556135214468
www.gov.br/museus/pt-br/museus-ibram/mnba

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 16:30
Tuesday 13:00 - 16:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 16:30
Thursday 13:00 - 16:30
Friday 13:00 - 16:30