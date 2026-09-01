National Museum of Fine Arts in Rio de Janeiro
About
This is one of the most important collections of Brazilian art. The collection of paintings and sculptures from the 19th century is particularly rich. The holdings comprise about 20,000 works: paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints — by both Brazilian and foreign artists (from the Middle Ages to the present day). There are also collections of decorative and applied arts, furniture, and folk and African art.
Contacts
Av. Rio Branco, 199 - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20040-008
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 16:30
Tuesday 13:00 - 16:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 16:30
Thursday 13:00 - 16:30
Friday 13:00 - 16:30