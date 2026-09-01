The Rio de Janeiro Planetarium Foundation and the Universe Museum in Rio de Janeiro
About
The largest astronomical scientific and educational complex in Latin America. Located in the Gavea district of Rio de Janeiro, it combines modern projection domes, the interactive Museu do Universo (Museum of the Universe), an observatory, and research spaces under its roof.
Contacts
R. Vice-Governador Rúbens Berardo, 100 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22451-070
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00