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Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro

Tijuca National Park

About

The world’s largest urban rainforest, located right in the heart of Rio de Janeiro. The park covers an area of about 39.5 sq. km and is home to the famous Christ the Redeemer statue on Mount Corcovado.

Contacts

| Santa Teresa - Estr. da Cascatinha, 850, Estrada das Paineiras, S/N - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20531-590
+556120288757

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 17:00
Tuesday08:00 - 17:00
Wednesday08:00 - 17:00
Thursday08:00 - 17:00
Friday08:00 - 17:00
Saturday08:00 - 17:00
Sunday08:00 - 17:00