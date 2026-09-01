The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro
About
The famous monumental Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ, located on top of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is the main symbol of the city and the country, and in 2007 it was recognized as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.
Contacts
Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 19:00
Tuesday08:00 - 19:00
Wednesday08:00 - 19:00
Thursday08:00 - 19:00
Friday08:00 - 19:00
Saturday08:00 - 19:00
Sunday08:00 - 19:00