We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro

The statue of Christ the Redeemer

About

The famous monumental Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ, located on top of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is the main symbol of the city and the country, and in 2007 it was recognized as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Contacts

Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
santuariocristoredentor.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 19:00
Tuesday08:00 - 19:00
Wednesday08:00 - 19:00
Thursday08:00 - 19:00
Friday08:00 - 19:00
Saturday08:00 - 19:00
Sunday08:00 - 19:00