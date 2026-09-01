Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro
About
The world’s largest urban rainforest, located right in the heart of Rio de Janeiro. The park covers an area of about 39.5 sq. km and is home to the famous Christ the Redeemer statue on Mount Corcovado.
Contacts
| Santa Teresa - Estr. da Cascatinha, 850, Estrada das Paineiras, S/N - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20531-590
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 08:00 - 17:00
Tuesday 08:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 08:00 - 17:00
Thursday 08:00 - 17:00
Friday 08:00 - 17:00
Saturday 08:00 - 17:00
Sunday 08:00 - 17:00