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The Botanical Garden in Rio de Janeiro

The Botanical Garden

About

A unique natural and scientific monument covering an area of 54 hectares, located in the southern zone of the city at the foot of Mount Corcovado. Founded in 1808 by the Portuguese King João VI, today it comprises about 6,500 species of Brazilian and world flora.

Contacts

R. Jardim Botânico, 1008 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22460-030
+552138741808
www.gov.br/jbrj

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 17:00
Tuesday08:00 - 17:00
Wednesday11:00 - 17:00
Thursday08:00 - 17:00
Friday08:00 - 17:00
Saturday08:00 - 17:00
Sunday08:00 - 17:00