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RU

Madame Olympe in Rio de Janeiro

Madame Olympe

About

An exquisite fine‑dining restaurant in the Leblon district of Rio de Janeiro, opened by the famous chef Claude Troisgros in honour of his mother and run in collaboration with chef Jessica Trindade. The establishment offers French classics with Brazilian and Japanese touches, as well as a cozy atmosphere with only 24 seats.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rua Conde de Bernadotte, 26 - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22430-200
+5521994830075
www.madameolympe.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:30 - 23:30
Wednesday 18:30 - 23:30
Thursday 18:30 - 23:30
Friday 18:30 - 23:30
Saturday 18:30 - 23:30