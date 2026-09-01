Oseille in Rio de Janeiro
About
An exclusive fine‑dining restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, awarded one star by the Michelin guide. The establishment conceptually combines refined French culinary techniques with vibrant, locally sourced Brazilian ingredients. Oseille does not offer a classic à la carte menu. Guests are offered exclusively seasonal tasting sets consisting of 5 or 7 courses, which are regularly updated depending on the catch and the freshest produce available.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
R. Joana Angélica, 155 - Lj B - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-030
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 19:45 - 20:00
Thursday 19:45 - 20:00
Friday 19:45 - 20:00
Saturday 19:45 - 20:00