We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Oseille in Rio de Janeiro

Oseille

About

An exclusive fine‑dining restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, awarded one star by the Michelin guide. The establishment conceptually combines refined French culinary techniques with vibrant, locally sourced Brazilian ingredients. Oseille does not offer a classic à la carte menu. Guests are offered exclusively seasonal tasting sets consisting of 5 or 7 courses, which are regularly updated depending on the catch and the freshest produce available.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

R. Joana Angélica, 155 - Lj B - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-030
www.exploretock.com/oseille

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 19:45 - 20:00
Thursday 19:45 - 20:00
Friday 19:45 - 20:00
Saturday 19:45 - 20:00