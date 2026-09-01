Oro in Rio de Janeiro
About
This is an iconic restaurant serving avant‑garde Brazilian cuisine, headed by chef Felipe Bronse. The establishment specializes in dishes prepared over an open fire and on the grill, combined with modern techniques. The restaurant has two Michelin stars and is regularly included in the list of the best restaurants in Latin America.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. Gen. San Martin, 889 - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22441-015
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday 13:00 - 23:00