We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

San Omakase in Rio de Janeiro

San Omakase

About

The first Japanese restaurant in Rio de Janeiro to be awarded one Michelin star. Traditional Japanese omakase format. There is no usual menu to choose from — the chef personally creates a tasting set of 9+ courses based on the freshest morning catch.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rua Conde de Bernadotte, 26 - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22430-200
+552121125199
www.exploretock.com/san-omakase

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 19:00 - 23:30
Thursday 19:00 - 23:30
Friday 19:00 - 23:30
Saturday 19:00 - 23:30