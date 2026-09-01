San Omakase in Rio de Janeiro
About
The first Japanese restaurant in Rio de Janeiro to be awarded one Michelin star. Traditional Japanese omakase format. There is no usual menu to choose from — the chef personally creates a tasting set of 9+ courses based on the freshest morning catch.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rua Conde de Bernadotte, 26 - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22430-200
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 19:00 - 23:30
Thursday 19:00 - 23:30
Friday 19:00 - 23:30
Saturday 19:00 - 23:30