Pici Trattoria in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular Italian restaurant in the Ipanema district of Rio de Janeiro, recommended in the Michelin guide (Bib Gourmand). The establishment offers classic Italian dishes in a cozy setting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
R. Barão da Torre, 348 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-002
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 01:00
Saturday 12:00 - 01:00
Sunday 12:00 - 23:00