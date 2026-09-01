We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Pici Trattoria in Rio de Janeiro

Pici Trattoria

About

A popular Italian restaurant in the Ipanema district of Rio de Janeiro, recommended in the Michelin guide (Bib Gourmand). The establishment offers classic Italian dishes in a cozy setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

R. Barão da Torre, 348 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-002
+5521997579160
www.picitrattoria.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 01:00
Saturday 12:00 - 01:00
Sunday 12:00 - 23:00