Oteque in Rio de Janeiro
About
A famous fine‑dining restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, awarded two Michelin stars and included in the prestigious list The World's 50 Best Restaurants. The establishment is located in the bohemian and gastronomic Botafogo district. The kitchen is headed by chef Alberto Landgraf, who skillfully combines Brazilian seafood, minimalism and modern culinary techniques in his dishes, inspired by his Japanese and German roots.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Rua Conde de Irajá, 581 - Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22271-020
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 19:00 - 23:30
Thursday 19:00 - 23:30
Friday 19:00 - 23:30
Saturday 19:00 - 23:30