Пхукет

Daniella

О гиде

Entrepreneur, marketing expert with 18 years of experience, university educated and a mum of three. Phuket is my home, and I know its beautiful hidden spots, great restaurants and unique experiences. I can be your local guide, adventure planner or simply wonderful company. I enjoy intellectual conversations, exploring new ideas, culture, travel and discovering different perspectives. Curious mind, broad horizons and a good sense of humour included.