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The Grass Skirt in San Diego

The Grass Skirt

About

A vibrant tiki bar in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood, where tropical escapism meets the atmosphere of a secret club. The entrance is hidden behind a freezer door inside a neighboring poke restaurant, so the evening begins with a fun little adventure.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

910 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
+18584125237

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00