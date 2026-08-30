False Idol in San Diego
About
ChatGPT сказал: An atmospheric tiki bar in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood, hidden inside Craft & Commerce. Even the entrance, with its themed passageway, creates the feeling of stepping into a mysterious Polynesian oasis.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
675 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00