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False Idol in San Diego

False Idol

About

ChatGPT сказал: An atmospheric tiki bar in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood, hidden inside Craft & Commerce. Even the entrance, with its themed passageway, creates the feeling of stepping into a mysterious Polynesian oasis.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

675 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
falseidoltiki.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00