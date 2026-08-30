We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Noble Experiment in San Diego

Noble Experiment

About

A hidden speakeasy-style cocktail bar in downtown San Diego. Tucked behind a secret door inside The Neighborhood, it turns the journey to the bar itself into a little adventure.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
+16198884713
www.nobleexperimentsd.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday06:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00