Noble Experiment in San Diego
About
A hidden speakeasy-style cocktail bar in downtown San Diego. Tucked behind a secret door inside The Neighborhood, it turns the journey to the bar itself into a little adventure.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday06:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00