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Polite Provisions in San Diego

Polite Provisions

About

A stylish cocktail bar in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, designed in the spirit of an old-fashioned pharmacy and classic American soda fountain. The vintage atmosphere blends with modern cocktail culture and a relaxed urban vibe.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

4696 30th St, San Diego, CA 92116
+16192694701
politeprovisions.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 02:00
Thursday 17:00 - 02:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 02:00