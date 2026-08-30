Polite Provisions in San Diego
About
A stylish cocktail bar in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, designed in the spirit of an old-fashioned pharmacy and classic American soda fountain. The vintage atmosphere blends with modern cocktail culture and a relaxed urban vibe.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
4696 30th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 02:00
Thursday 17:00 - 02:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 02:00