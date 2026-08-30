Prohibition in San Diego
About
A stylish hidden bar in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Behind an unassuming door lies a journey back to the atmosphere of the 1920s—the era of secret speakeasies, jazz, and elegant parties.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 20:00 - 01:30
Tuesday 20:00 - 01:30
Wednesday 20:00 - 01:30
Thursday 20:00 - 01:30
Friday 20:00 - 01:30
Saturday 20:00 - 01:30
Sunday 20:00 - 01:30