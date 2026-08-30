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Raised by Wolves in San Diego

Raised by Wolves

About

A stylish cocktail bar in San Diego’s Liberty Station complex, known for its striking interior and the atmosphere of a true evening adventure. The venue combines an elegant lounge setting, distinctive design, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

4301 La Jolla Village Dr #2030, San Diego, CA 92122
+16196290243
raisedxwolves.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday11:30 - 01:00
Saturday11:30 - 01:00
Sunday11:30 - 23:00