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Old Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego

Old Point Loma Lighthouse

About

A scenic historic and natural park at the tip of the Point Loma peninsula in San Diego. It offers spectacular panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay, the city skyline, and Coronado Island. The park is also home to the historic Old Point Loma Lighthouse, a museum, and exhibits highlighting the region’s maritime and military history.

Contacts

1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106
+16195234285

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00