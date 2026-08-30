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San Diego Air & Space Museum in San Diego

San Diego Air & Space Museum

About

A fascinating journey through the history of aviation and space exploration. The museum is housed in the historic Ford Building in picturesque Balboa Park and takes visitors through the evolution of flight—from the earliest hot-air balloons to modern space technology.

Contacts

2001 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101
+16192348291
www.sandiegoairandspace.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00