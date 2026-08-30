Animae in San Diego
About
A luxurious restaurant in downtown San Diego, located in one of the city’s most striking dining rooms. It offers modern, high-end Asian cuisine with a strong Filipino influence and a distinctly West Coast California touch.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Private dining
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 17:00 - 21:30
Sunday 17:00 - 21:00