Jeune et Jolie in San Diego
About
An elegant French restaurant in Carlsbad offering a modern take on French cuisine, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. It is often described as a lighter, more refined take on nouvelle cuisine, with beautiful presentation and thoughtfully balanced flavors.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2659 State St Ste 102, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:00
Thursday 17:00 - 22:00
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 16:30 - 22:00