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Jeune et Jolie in San Diego

Jeune et Jolie

About

An elegant French restaurant in Carlsbad offering a modern take on French cuisine, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. It is often described as a lighter, more refined take on nouvelle cuisine, with beautiful presentation and thoughtfully balanced flavors.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2659 State St Ste 102, Carlsbad, CA 92008
+17606375266
jeune-jolie.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:00
Thursday 17:00 - 22:00
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 16:30 - 22:00