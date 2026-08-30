Sushi Tadokoro in San Diego
About
An intimate Japanese restaurant in Old Town, known for traditional Edomae-style sushi and an exceptionally precise, authentic presentation. The restaurant is small, with a focus on omakase and the freshest ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2244 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday 11:30 - 22:00
Saturday 11:30 - 22:00