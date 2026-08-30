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Callie in San Diego

Callie

About

A stylish restaurant in San Diego offering Mediterranean–Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine, with a focus on seasonal Southern California ingredients, shareable dishes, and vibrant, sun-soaked flavors.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
+16192559696
www.calliesd.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:00
Thursday 17:00 - 22:00
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 17:00 - 22:00