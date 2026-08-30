Callie in San Diego
About
A stylish restaurant in San Diego offering Mediterranean–Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine, with a focus on seasonal Southern California ingredients, shareable dishes, and vibrant, sun-soaked flavors.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:00
Thursday 17:00 - 22:00
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 17:00 - 22:00