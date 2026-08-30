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Soichi in San Diego

Soichi

About

A small Japanese restaurant in the University Heights neighborhood, named after chef Soichi Kadoya. It is known for its intimate atmosphere, with a focus on omakase and classic sushi presented in a restrained, precise style.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2121 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
+16196772220
www.soichisushi.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 16:30 - 21:30
Thursday 16:30 - 21:30
Friday 16:30 - 21:30
Saturday 16:30 - 21:30
Sunday 16:30 - 21:30