Valle in San Diego
About
A Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant located in the oceanfront Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside. It is helmed by renowned chef Roberto Alcocer.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
222 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:00
Saturday 17:00 - 21:00