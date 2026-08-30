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Campfire in San Diego

Campfire

About

An atmospheric restaurant in Carlsbad, just outside San Diego, with a focus on open-fire cooking. The menu features a variety of dishes with rich, smoky flavors, including vegetables, seafood, meat, and signature specialties.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2725 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
+17606375121
thisiscampfire.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday 16:45 - 23:00
Saturday 16:45 - 23:00
Sunday 16:00 - 21:00