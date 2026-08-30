Campfire in San Diego
About
An atmospheric restaurant in Carlsbad, just outside San Diego, with a focus on open-fire cooking. The menu features a variety of dishes with rich, smoky flavors, including vegetables, seafood, meat, and signature specialties.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2725 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday 16:45 - 23:00
Saturday 16:45 - 23:00
Sunday 16:00 - 21:00