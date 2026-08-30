Cucina Urbana in San Diego
About
A cozy and very popular Italian restaurant in Bankers Hill, focused on seasonal California-Italian cuisine, house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, and a well-curated wine selection.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 20:30
Tuesday 16:00 - 20:30
Wednesday 16:00 - 20:30
Thursday 16:00 - 20:30
Friday 16:00 - 21:30
Saturday 16:00 - 21:30
Sunday 16:00 - 20:30