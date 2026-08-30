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Cori Pastificio Trattoria in San Diego

Cori Pastificio Trattoria

About

A cozy Italian trattoria in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, focused on house-made pasta, Sicilian flavors, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere of a neighborhood restaurant. The restaurant is known for its handmade pasta, seasonal dishes, and emphasis on high-quality ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2977 Upas St, San Diego, CA 92104
+16195736159
coripasta.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 17:00 - 21:30
Sunday 16:30 - 21:00