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Temple Nightclub in San Francisco

Temple Nightclub

About

Temple Nightclub is one of San Francisco’s premier nightlife destinations, known for its futuristic design, state-of-the-art sound system, and performances by top DJs. The multi-level venue delivers an unforgettable experience for electronic music lovers.

Features

Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

540 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105
+14156969512

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday22:00 - 02:00
Friday22:00 - 02:00
Saturday22:00 - 02:00