Black Cat in San Francisco
About
A trendy jazz club and lounge in the Tenderloin, Black Cat offers live music performances in an intimate speakeasy setting. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails and small plates while listening to live jazz performances.
Features
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
400 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:00