Monarch in San Francisco
About
This stylish club offers a mix of electronic music, craft cocktails and an intimate lounge area. Monarch's basement dance floor is popular for its underground vibe, while the upstairs is perfect for a more relaxed night out.
Features
Live music
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Seating
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Contacts
101 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday21:00 - 02:00
Thursday21:00 - 02:00
Friday21:00 - 02:30
Saturday21:00 - 02:30
Sunday21:00 - 02:00