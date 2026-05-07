Monarch in San Francisco
About
This stylish club offers a mix of electronic music, craft cocktails and an intimate lounge area. Monarch's basement dance floor is popular for its underground vibe, while the upstairs is perfect for a more relaxed night out.
Features
Живая музыка
Наличные
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Принимают карты
Посадочные места
Вино и пиво
Коктейльная карта
Contacts
101 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 21:00 - 02:00
Thursday 21:00 - 02:00
Friday 21:00 - 02:30
Saturday 21:00 - 02:30
Sunday 21:00 - 02:00