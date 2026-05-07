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Monarch in San Francisco

Monarch

About

This stylish club offers a mix of electronic music, craft cocktails and an intimate lounge area. Monarch's basement dance floor is popular for its underground vibe, while the upstairs is perfect for a more relaxed night out.

Features

Живая музыка
Наличные
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Принимают карты
Посадочные места
Вино и пиво
Коктейльная карта

Contacts

101 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
+14152849774
monarchsf.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 21:00 - 02:00
Thursday 21:00 - 02:00
Friday 21:00 - 02:30
Saturday 21:00 - 02:30
Sunday 21:00 - 02:00