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The Olympic Club in San Francisco

The Olympic Club

About

Founded in 1860, The Olympic Club is one of the oldest athletic clubs in America, offering two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts and a fitness center. Its prestigious history and world-class facilities make it a sought-after destination for sports enthusiasts.

Contacts

524 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102
+14153455100
+14153455100

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 05:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 05:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 05:00 - 23:00
Thursday 05:00 - 23:00
Friday 05:00 - 23:00
Saturday 05:00 - 22:00
Sunday 05:00 - 21:00