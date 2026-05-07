The Olympic Club in San Francisco
About
Founded in 1860, The Olympic Club is one of the oldest athletic clubs in America, offering two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts and a fitness center. Its prestigious history and world-class facilities make it a sought-after destination for sports enthusiasts.
Contacts
524 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 05:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 05:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 05:00 - 23:00
Thursday 05:00 - 23:00
Friday 05:00 - 23:00
Saturday 05:00 - 22:00
Sunday 05:00 - 21:00