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Acquerello in San Francisco

Acquerello

About

A sophisticated Italian restaurant awarded two Michelin stars. Located in Nob Hill, Acquerello offers an upscale dining experience with an emphasis on classic Italian dishes reimagined with modern flair. Cuisine: Italian

Features

Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

NEAR VAN NESS &, 1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109
+14155675432

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 21:30
Wednesday17:30 - 21:30
Thursday17:30 - 21:30
Friday17:30 - 21:45
Saturday17:30 - 21:45