Acquerello in San Francisco
About
A sophisticated Italian restaurant awarded two Michelin stars. Located in Nob Hill, Acquerello offers an upscale dining experience with an emphasis on classic Italian dishes reimagined with modern flair. Cuisine: Italian
Features
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
NEAR VAN NESS &, 1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 21:30
Wednesday17:30 - 21:30
Thursday17:30 - 21:30
Friday17:30 - 21:45
Saturday17:30 - 21:45