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Gary Danko in San Francisco

Gary Danko

About

An iconic fine dining restaurant near Fisherman's Wharf, Gary Danko is known for its impeccable service and contemporary American cuisine. The restaurant offers a sophisticated, seasonal menu with French and Mediterranean influences. Cuisine: Contemporary American

Features

Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

800 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109
+14157492060

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00