Gary Danko in San Francisco
About
An iconic fine dining restaurant near Fisherman's Wharf, Gary Danko is known for its impeccable service and contemporary American cuisine. The restaurant offers a sophisticated, seasonal menu with French and Mediterranean influences. Cuisine: Contemporary American
Features
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
800 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00