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Atelier Crenn in San Francisco

Atelier Crenn

About

A two Michelin star restaurant from celebrated chef Dominique Crenn. Atelier Crenn presents an artistic approach to modern French cuisine, with a poetic menu that reflects the chef's creative vision. Cuisine: French

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
+14154400460

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 20:30
Wednesday17:00 - 20:30
Thursday17:00 - 20:30
Friday17:00 - 20:30
Saturday17:00 - 20:30