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Bar 81 in Seoul

Bar 81

About

This is a premium champagne bar located on the 81st floor of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, inside the Signiel Seoul Hotel. The establishment is known as the highest champagne bar in the world and has the largest collection of champagne in Asia.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Seoul, Songpa District, Olympic-ro, 300 롯데월드타워
+82232131281

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:00