Privilege in Seoul
About
A luxurious panoramic rooftop bar at the hotel. Here, top musicians and DJs often perform in a high-fashion atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Yongsan, 23 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan District, Seoul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00