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Privilege in Seoul

Privilege

About

A luxurious panoramic rooftop bar at the hotel. Here, top musicians and DJs often perform in a high-fashion atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Yongsan, 23 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan District, Seoul
+82220762071

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00