Soko Bar in Seoul
About
One of the best bars in Korea, inspired by the culture of the 1920s. The bartender, Song Seok-ho, practices an exquisite Japanese style of mixology. The interior, with its dark wood finishes and dim lighting, creates an atmosphere of "old money."
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Seoul, Yongsan District, 한남대로 20길47 지하
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00