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Soko Bar in Seoul

Soko Bar

About

One of the best bars in Korea, inspired by the culture of the 1920s. The bartender, Song Seok-ho, practices an exquisite Japanese style of mixology. The interior, with its dark wood finishes and dim lighting, creates an atmosphere of "old money."

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Seoul, Yongsan District, 한남대로 20길47 지하
+8227964486

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00