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Le Chamber in Seoul

Le Chamber

About

One of the most famous bars in Cheongdam, the entrance is disguised as a bookcase (you have to pull the right book). The bar has been repeatedly included in the list of the top 50 bars in Asia.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Seoul, Gangnam District, Dosan-daero 55-gil, 42 지하 1층
+821099033789

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 03:00
Tuesday19:00 - 03:00
Wednesday19:00 - 03:00
Thursday19:00 - 03:00
Friday19:00 - 04:00
Saturday19:00 - 04:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00