Pine & Co in Seoul
About
The bar-laboratory, which is part of the 50 Best Discovery list. Access to it is through a series of four doors, behind which lies a space reminiscent of a futuristic living room.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
33 지하 Seolleung-ro 157-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00