We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

ZEST SEOUL in Seoul

ZEST SEOUL

About

An elite bar with the "Zero-Waste" concept (waste minimization), which holds a high position in the Asian ratings. They use local ingredients and create their own gins and tonics.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Seoul, Gangnam District, Dosan-daero 55-gil, 26 하늘빌딩 1층
+821031778801

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 02:00
Tuesday18:30 - 02:00
Wednesday18:30 - 02:00
Thursday18:30 - 02:00
Friday18:30 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 02:00