ZEST SEOUL in Seoul
About
An elite bar with the "Zero-Waste" concept (waste minimization), which holds a high position in the Asian ratings. They use local ingredients and create their own gins and tonics.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Seoul, Gangnam District, Dosan-daero 55-gil, 26 하늘빌딩 1층
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 02:00
Tuesday18:30 - 02:00
Wednesday18:30 - 02:00
Thursday18:30 - 02:00
Friday18:30 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 02:00